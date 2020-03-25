Dundee delivery drivers told they will lose jobs if they refuse to work during coronavirus crisis

Delivery drivers at a city haulage company have been told they will lose their jobs if they don’t go into work during the coronavirus crisis.

Drivers at PS Ridgway, who were taken over by Currie Solutions last year, have received a letter telling them that not turning up for work would amount toeffective resignation.

It is understood that the letter has been sent to up to 20 workers, the majority of whom are on the minimum wage of £8.21.

One driver, who asked not to be named, said they had been left very worried about their jobs and their future.

He said: “We’ve been told that if we don’t go into work that the company will take that as our resignation.

“Drivers have been left in a completely unacceptable situation.

“Government guidelines are very clear about not going to work yet we are being told that if we don’t go in we will lose our jobs and won’t be paid.”

He added: “We are not clear about the guidelines of who is a key worker. The company has not issued clear guidance in our minds

“While many of us are happy to continue to work to keep essentials, such as food and medical supplies flowing, we are still being asked to transport very many non-essential items such as tiles, garden furniture and bathrooms.

“We don’t consider these goods to be essential in the current situation.”

The Tele has seen the letter, which was signed by Kevin Huskie, the managing director of Currie Solutions for Europe.

In it Mr Huskie states: “Should anyone refuse to perform their role then this will be seen as an immediate resignation and you will not be entitled to any further payments from PS Ridgway at this time.”

“Employees of PS Ridgway fall into the category of key workers. Our role is vital to keep the supply chain moving, protect the UK economy and provide an essential service service.

“Our job is not to question who or what is being delivered but to do as the government has requested and keep the supply chain moving,”

Speaking directly to the Tele Mr Huskie said: “Our drivers are key workers and we will continue to deliver essential goods around the country.

“They have been given appropriate advice re staying safe but if they choose to walk off the site and choose to stop working then we will consider that to be their resignation.”