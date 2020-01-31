Delivery drivers across Dundee to be trained in lifesaving CPR

The British Heart Foundation (BHF) has teamed up with Amazon to help train delivery drivers across Dundee in lifesaving CPR.

The charity has trained staff at the company’s distribution centre in the city in first aid and they are passing on their new skills to drivers during 30-minute CPR training sessions.

This will enable them to respond to emergencies when out on the road.

Jacob West, director of healthcare innovation at the BHF, said: “Drivers deliver Amazon orders to millions of people across the UK every year.

“This unique partnership means we will put potential lifesavers on to every street in the UK.

“A cardiac arrest can happen anywhere to anyone, but more lives can be saved thanks to Amazon’s commitment to training drivers of more than 100 independent delivery companies.”

Kerry-Anne Lawlor, country director of Amazon Logistics, added: “We are delighted to work with the British Heart Foundation to be able to offer drivers lifesaving CPR training to respond in emergency situations.”

Every year in the UK, there are up to 30,000 cardiac arrests outside a hospital setting. However, the survival rate is less than one in 10.

n Picture shows Amazon staff practicing their CPR skills.