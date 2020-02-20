Delivery driver accused of embezzling £50,000 from Arbroath fish firm

A delivery driver for an Angus fish firm has been accused of embezzling almost £50,000 from his employers.

Martin Deas Cook is charged with pocketing the cash after receiving money from seven different chip shops between June 2015 and October 2016.

It is alleged that he committed the offence while working for Arbroath-based fish merchants G&A Spink.

Cook denies a single charge on indictment that while employed as a delivery and collection driver, he embezzled £49,632 at G&A Spink’s premises as well as chip shops in Coatbridge, Motherwell, Airdrie, Hamilton, Newton Mearns, Denny, Stonehouse and elsewhere.

The 52-year-old, of Guthrie Crescent, Friockheim, pleaded not guilty and had his first diet continued until March for an accountancy report to be prepared.