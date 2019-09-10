Deliveroo reveals Dundee’s most popular takeaway dishes

Deliveroo has released an insight into Dundee’s eating habits, as it celebrates three years of delivering food in the city.

The app has revealed the five most popular dishes ordered by Dundonians, as well as some other eye-opening statistics.

The most popular time for ordering food is 8.14pm on a Friday, with locals loving Mexican food the most, followed by Chinese, then Japanese.

Here are the most popular dishes in the city

1) King Burrito from Wee Mexico

2) Large Chicken Noodle Box (26oz) from Dr Noodles

3) Chicken Katsu from Su Sushi

4) Notorious P.I.G. from Wee Slice

5) Adobo Chicken from Muchacho Nethergate Ltd

More than 65 restaurants have signed up to the platform since its launch, with 60% percent of its restaurant partners being local independent restaurants.

Harison Foster, Regional Director of Deliveroo said: “Our whole team here at Deliveroo are delighted that our rapid growth in Dundee over the past three years means that customers have more choice, restaurants are able to increase their revenue, and riders have opportunity to choose well-paid, flexible work.”