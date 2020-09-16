Deliveroo reveals top five most popular takeaway dishes in Dundee

Deliveroo has revealed Dundee’s most ordered takeaway dishes, as it celebrates four years of delivering food in the city.

The food delivery service has released an insight into the eating habits of Dundonians, including a breakdown of the five most popular takeaway dishes ordered by hungry locals across the city.

The most popular time for ordering food is 7.49pm on a Saturday, with locals favouring Chinese food, followed by American and German.

Last year the preferred time for ordering food was 8.14pm on a Friday, with Mexican food being the most popular, followed by Chinese, then Japanese.

Here are the most popular dishes in the city

1) Chicken Noodle Box from Dr Noodles

2) Bacon Cheeseburger from Five Guys

3) The Original German Doner Kebab from German Doner Kebab



4) King Burrito from Wee Mexico



5) Bacon Double Cheese XL Meal from Burger King

In 2019 the most popular dish was the King Burrito, from Wee Mexico, which has since slipped to fourth place.

The chicken noodle box at Dr Noodles has taken the crown this year, after rising from second place.

Since its launch in the city, more than 70 restaurants have signed up to the platform with 60% percent of its restaurant partners being local independent eateries.

Harison Foster, Regional Director for the UK said: “Our whole team here at Deliveroo are delighted that our rapid growth in Dundee over the past four years means that customers have more choice, restaurants are able to increase their revenue, and riders have the opportunity to choose well-paid, flexible work.”