Thursday, September 9th 2021 Show Links
News / Local / Fife

Deliveroo arrives in Glenrothes after ‘huge demand’ from locals

By Alasdair Clark
September 9, 2021, 1:12 pm
Restaurants in Glenrothes will be able to sign up.
Hungry locals in Glenrothes will soon be able to order takeaways from Deliveroo, with the company launching in the Fife town later this month.

The company works on behalf of independent retails to deliver food and groceries to customers.

Customers are able to schedule deliveries from their favourite restaurants and shops up to a day in advance or book a delivery to arrive as soon as possible.

Independent eateries, traditional takeaways, chain restaurants, supermarkets and food and grocery retailers are all able to sign up.

Ahead of its launch in Glenrothes, Deliveroo said it would be on the lookout for riders and drivers.

Deliveroo will arrive in Glenrothes later this month

Even after lockdown, the company saw orders made on its mobile app and website double as people chose to stay at home rather than eat out.

Ben Lacey, Deliveroo’s UK regional director, said: “We’ve seen a huge demand for Deliveroo in Glenrothes and we’re excited to be launching this month.

“We’re really excited to be creating new work opportunities for local people.”

