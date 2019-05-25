Delighted Dundee man Gordon wins Tele Eurovision sweepstake

The winner of the Evening Telegraph’s Eurovision sweepstake has been announced.

The lucky person getting £200 is Gordon Smith from Broughty Ferry.

Gordon said winning the money was “brilliant”. He added: “We watched most of it. We were cheering on the Netherlands – we saw them perform.”

Speaking about what his family would do with the prize money he said: “We were talking about booking another holiday.” Gordon said the family were looking at going to Benidorm.

He added: “I have entered a few Tele competitions. I’ve won a few over the years.”

Last week, each Tele had a name of one of the countries competing in Tel Aviv printed on the front page, along with a unique code.

Readers had to register to be in with a chance of grabbing the £200 prize.

Duncan Laurence from the Netherlands won the 64th edition of the contest with his song Arcade.

The United Kingdom, with contestant Michael Rice who sang Bigger Than Us, placed last.