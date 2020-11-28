A Dundee councillor is celebrating after winning a top award for her work in the community.

Councillor Lynne Short, who represents Maryfield at Dundee City Council, won the city community champion award at the annual LGIU Scotland Councillor Awards.

In the past year alone, Councillor Short brought forward a motion to hold Dundee’s Year of the Older Person, campaigned for libraries to be reopened after the initial coronavirus lockdown, has been working to make sure children have warm coats over the winter months, and took part in a virtual ‘sleep out’ to raise money for Action for Children.

She also led the campaign to introduce free sanitary products across the city and at the beginning of lockdown worked to make sure these products were delivered to over 400 families.

© Mhairi Edwards

Councillor Short said: “Someone put me forward and nominated me and I was completely taken aback.

“I am delighted to win because a lot of the time it can be quite negative when you are a politician.

“That is the nature of the job, so it is nice to be recognised for this.

“I hope it comes over that I have a great love for Dundee and the people in Dundee – that is what makes my job really easy.

“I am passionate about the people in this city.

“We make little differences some days, massive mistakes other days, but there are a lot of little wins which is really good.

“All of the jobs I have done before were in the service industry so that helps me to point people in the right direction and get them the support they need.

“I have been a single parent for the last 18 years so it has not always been a breeze, I can understand some of the unfairness and how to support people through difficult situations.

“I have had my own difficult situations with mental health problems and I had to leave a job because I couldn’t cope, and that was only five years ago.

© Kris Miller

“Five years later I am in a position to be given an award for the work I am doing, which shows you can change things.

“I was lucky to have friends and family to support me and that is why I always have an open door if anyone needs help.”

The community champion said her work with Dundee Science Centre and transforming Tayview Gardens was highlighted for the award, which was presented online.

She added: “The garden project came about when the council put in £61,000 of funding to create a community garden and we then got £50,000 from a local business.

“That meant instead of getting a second-hand, older container for the garden we could get a brand new one that was self-sufficient with a kitchen and running water which made a huge difference.

“That was thinking out of the box and bringing people together to turn what was a good project into a great project.

“It has been really nice for people to say the award was well deserved, and that has been from people across the length and breadth of the city.”