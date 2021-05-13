Delighted Angus pupils thank builders for ‘generous’ cash donation which helped install new play park

Angus primary pupils are delighted with their new school play park which was installed thanks to a ‘generous’ £500 donation from a local housing developer.

It has been a fun-filled few weeks for Liff Primary School pupils as they make the most of the fully equipped play area, which has been kitted out with monkey bars, swing bars, a tightrope and a trapeze swing.

Miller Homes donated the funds to the school after hearing the local children were eager for some new play equipment to brighten up their lunch and break times.

Pupils in P5 and P6 were so overjoyed with their new play area that they wrote to the house builders to thank them for their help.

Pupil Geordie said his favourite activity was climbing on the monkey bars.

He said: “Thank you so much Miller Homes for the £500 donation, it has helped us buy a wooden play park and we have so much fun on it.

“I think it’s a great addition to the playground. I certainly play on it a ton, because it is so much fun.

“I personally think the monkey bars are the best, but the rest is still really, really, really good.”

And fellow pupil Ava wrote: “We absolutely love the equipment, thank you so much.

“We love playing on the equipment, it makes us fit and healthy and now that it is finished we can all be happy and have lots of fun.”

Outdoor activities have become an important part of school life because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Head teacher Kate Milne said the new addition will help pupils explore new ways to play together.

She said: “We are delighted by this generous donation from Miller Homes, and really appreciate them helping us to fund this fantastic new play area.

“It’s been wonderful to see so many of the children enjoying the equipment together and finding new ways to play and connect during the school day.”

Miller Homes are responsible for the new Sycamore Dell development which is located in the local Liff village, on the outskirts of Dundee.

Neil Gaffney, sales and marketing director for the firm, said: “We’re delighted to support Liff Primary School with this donation, and to see the positive impact that the new play park is having on pupil’s health and wellbeing.

“It’s so important to us that we can continue to support the local communities around our developments wherever we can and we’re delighted that the children of Liff Primary School are enjoying their new play park so much.”