Plans are under way for a multi-use games area to be created in a Dundee park.

Details of the project at Gillies Park in Broughty Ferry were revealed by local councillor Kevin Cordell.

While the plans are still in their initial stages, the games area is likely to include a playground space with equipment for a variety of activities, from basketball hoops to goal posts.

It would be similar to a facility created at Baxter Park in 2014, costing £187,000.

Mr Cordell yesterday met with Dundee City Council housing convener John Alexander, who confirmed the local authority’s commitment to the project.

“I’m delighted to announce that I was able to secure a commitment from the convener that Dundee City Council will financially support the delivery of a multi-use games area in Gillies Park,” said Mr Cordell.

“There will need to be community consultation on what best fits the needs of the area and further discussion with local groups regarding the finer details of the proposals but this news will surely be welcomed.

“We all look forward to working together to deliver this project.”

Audrey Murphy, chairwoman of Barnhill Tenants and Residents Association, welcomed the announcement.

Ms Murphy said: “We are really very pleased and quite delighted to have got the backing of the council. We are already taking the next steps to do what we can to get this project delivered soon.

“A games area is badly needed in the area. We have no outdoor activity spaces for the children of any age and Gillies Park as it is really isn’t suitable.

“A multi-use activity area would enhance the whole area and not just the park.

“At the moment, there’s not even any lighting in the area so this development will make it safer.

“Providing a space for the kids might also help discourage antisocial behaviour by giving them somewhere to go.”

Ms Murphy said she’d like to see the project delivered as soon as possible but appreciated the need to consult with the public.

She added: “We are already talking to Barnhill Primary School about the practicalities of them using the facility too.

“We will then go to the wider community for their views.

“I can’t see why anyone would not want it though.”

Depute convener of neighbourhood services Vari McDonald, who attended a recent residents’ meeting in Barnhill, said: “It was clear from my attendance that night that the group is 100% committed to this project.

“This is further good news for Barnhill.”