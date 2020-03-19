Delight for bus enthusiast Daniel as vehicle named after him by Xplore Dundee

Bus enthusiast Daniel Aberdein was delighted when National Express Xplore Dundee named one of its vehicles after him.

The special dedication was unveiled when Daniel visited the Xplore Dundee bus depot where he was treated to an exclusive guided tour.

Daniel, who has autism, receives support from Hillcrest Futures’ Alexander Street service in Dundee.

Support worker Chris, who works closely with Daniel, explained: “Since our staff began working with Daniel he would always share his knowledge and love for buses.

“After starting as a volunteer placement with Dundee Transport Museum, he was given the opportunity to visit the local bus depot.

“During the visit, staff from the depot were so impressed with Daniel’s in-depth knowledge of the makes, models, fleet numbers and routes that they suggested his name was placed on one of the vehicles due to his keen interest in National Express Dundee.

“Daniel was ecstatic and jumped at the chance.”

During the tour, Daniel was shown around the garage and office space, and also had the chance to go through the bus wash in one of the vehicles.

The tour concluded with the unveiling of his bus.

Daniel said: “Having my name on the bus makes me feel famous because everyone is going to see it and it is now all over social media for my family and friends to see.

“I hope the bus will be on a route I enjoy in the near future so I can go for a spin.”

Xplore Dundee’s commercial officer Marc Winsland said: “Xplore Dundee is always pleased to welcome people like Daniel who have a real enthusiasm for buses.

“We enjoy showing people what we do first-hand and introducing them to the staff who work behind the scenes.

“Daniel’s vast knowledge about our vehicles, services and the history of the business even gave me a run for my money.

“I hope he will delight in seeing his bus out on the road.”

Hillcrest Futures offers support to people around the city, including those with physical and learning disabilities, autism and older people.

Other services include supporting positive mental health and wellbeing, homelessness and drug, alcohol and recovery services.

They work in people’s homes, out in the community and in temporary and supported accommodation providing help from one hour a week to 24 hours a day.