Delight as cherished medal stolen from Dundee college found by dog walker

A woman has spoken of her joy after a dog walker found one of her stolen medals.

Evelyn Hood, 80, a former president of the Dundee-Orleans Twinning Association, had loaned a collection of eight medallions to Dundee and Angus College for an exhibition in September 2016.

The medals, which have huge sentimental value, celebrate Dundee’s relationship with its French twin city, as well as Mrs Hood’s own personal connections to Orleans. However, thief Ronald McKay stole the lot, along with thousands of pounds, from the Gardyne campus.

At the time, Mrs Hood said they had no financial value and pleaded for their return. She has now been reunited with one of the medals, which was presented to her in 1996 when she was made an honorary citizen of the French city.

“It was to me the most important of the medallions,” she said. “Someone had been walking their dog in Douglas on an area of spare ground by Asda and Arbroath Road. The dog took off after a fox and as he caught up he found a red box and there was the medallion.” She added: “The man who stole them told police he had thrown them into the Tay, but he may have been lying as this was not found there.”

Thief McKay was ordered to help police recover the stolen medals, but was jailed for four years after refusing to help.