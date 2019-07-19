Delight at Living Wage status for Dundee’s Abertay University employees

Abertay University has become the first major employer in Dundee to achieve Living Wage employer status since a city-wide scheme was introduced.

The ambitious project to create a Living Wage City was announced earlier this year – and Abertay has become the trailblazer for the plans.

The University’s Living Wage accreditation ensures all contracted workers earn the rate of pay set by the Living Wage Foundation, currently set at £9 per hour.

Vice-Principal of Abertay University, Mark Batho said: “I am delighted Abertay has joined the growing ranks of Scottish Living Wage employers and that we are playing our part in making Dundee a Living Wage City.”

There are now 61 accredited Living Wage employers based in Dundee which employ more than 16,400 workers, with regular contracted workers also benefitting from their Living Wage commitment.

Jack Evans, Living Wage Scotland manager said: “We want to go further than the government to make sure that all staff earn enough to live on.

“The Living Wage accreditation is the mark of a responsible employer, and organisations like Abertay University join us because they, too, believe that a hard day’s work deserves a fair day’s pay.”