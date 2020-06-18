Delight as Tayside woman hatches chick from farm shop egg

A Tayside woman has hatched her own quail chick from an egg she bought at a farm shop.

Alex Henderson, 27, wanted to do something positive during the coronavirus lockdown, and has diligently been incubating her prized egg for the past fortnight.

And on Monday night the quail, which she is going to call ‘Chick Norris’, came out of his shell and took a step into the outside world.

The Perth woman said: “A couple of months ago I found a duck egg in the garden, but it didn’t make it because of the conditions I found it in.

“So when my mum and dad bought some quail eggs, I wanted to try and hatch them so I took a batch and put them into an incubator.

“This was the one lucky one that made it.”

Alex said that eggs bought from a supermarket which are just kept on a shelf rather than in a fridge, remain fertile.

“I knew this one had life in it after checking it with a torch and it was the strongest one out of the whole lot, so I kept my fingers crossed,” she said.

“The egg needs to be kept at the right heat and humidity and kept under incubation for 18 days – I can’t believe it worked.”

Alex says she is now planning to keep the little chick as a pet.

She continued: “It is amazing and it really puts things into perspective.

“He is doing really well. I am knackered because he is chirping away all night.”

She added: “I was the first thing he saw when he came out of his egg so he thinks I am his mother.

“Sometimes if they get too big for their shells it can cause problems with them breaking out of their shell, so I needed to give him a hand which was a little nerve-wracking because I didn’t want anything going wrong but it was successful.

“The whole hatching process took about 15 minutes, it was really quick.

“I am going to keep him as a pet because quails don’t grow that big, maybe to the size of a blackbird, and they are quite independent.

“They live for about two or three years.

“I can’t believe he actually hatched – I am off work just now and not going back any time soon so this was a really productive and nice thing to do during the quarantine.”