Delight as drawings by late Dundee painter from 1959 found under wallpaper

The artwork of a painter and decorator has been unearthed more than 60 years on – after wallpaper was stripped from a house wall.

Alex McMichael painted hundreds of homes across the city during his career while leaving his signature trademark.

His children, Alex jr and Marguerite Ruffle, said they were “chuffed” when one of his artworks from 1959 appeared recently.

Andy Coyne, who lives in Birkhill, uncovered the drawing as he redecorated his own home.

The image of a young Alex holding a roll of wallpaper and brush was created in June 1959 as he was completing the work on the house.

Alex jr and Marguerite said their father had done a number of drawings while decorating people’s homes.

Marguerite said: “This is the first time anyone has mentioned one of Dad’s artworks.

“We knew he did it from a young age, but this was the first time anyone has mentioned it publicly.”

Alex sr moved to Dundee in his teens, where he lived in the Bell Street Working Boys Home before going off to serve during the Second World War .

Upon returning to Dundee, he completed his apprenticeship and worked for Stirling’s on Ann Street before becoming self-employed.

He married his wife Mary in Panmure Street Church in 1949 before starting his own family.

He later became an elder in the Dundee Congregational Church.

Mary had run AG McMichael’s shop on the corner of Tannadice Street and Arklay Street while Alex painted.

The shop had been known to many as Mary’s, but Alex would also serve behind the counter from time to time.

Alex worked into his 70s and continued painting houses into his later years.

He died in 1993 but his legacy has lived on through his own work.

Alex jr added: “Dad was always smiling and very hard working.

“He had to walk between jobs in his younger years while carrying his tools.

“We laughed because Dad’s drawings always saw his bald patch get bigger as he got older.

“I’m sure my dad would have been delighted with this being uncovered.”