‘Deliberate’ fire shock for West End businesses

Business owners have expressed their shock following a fire within an industrial estate in the West End.

Plumes of smoke could be seen billowing from a skip on the Ballingall Industrial Estate.

Crews from Blackness Fire Station scrambled to the scene in the early hours of Sunday.

Pictures show the burnt-out skip just a short distance away from premises.

A member of staff from Forbes and Co confirmed the skip was theirs.

© Supplied

He believed the fire had been set deliberately.

He said: “This is the first time anything like this has happened and we have to assume its been deliberate.

“We arrived back ready to work on Monday and saw the extent of the damage.”

Graham Letford, a partner within Discovery Home Improvements, explained there had been issues with fly-tipping in the past.

He said: “I was certainly shocked when I heard about the fire.

“Seeing it on video shows the extent of the smoke.

“I know that skip is used for paper materials but since we moved here in 2006 it’s the first instance of any sort of fire.

“The problem we have here is at night time the street is particularly quiet.

“We’ve had issues with fly-tipping in the past.

“We padlock our skips to ensure no one can dump anything inside.”

The images were captured by a passing motorist, who said the smoke was “thick”.

He added: “I must have driven past after 2am.

“The smoke was billowing right down the street.

“As I drove along Brewery Lane all I could see was flashing lights and smoke.

“It is generally very quiet around here so I was bit surprised to see all this going on.

“I saw at least three fire crew members beside the skip that was on fire.

“Thankfully no one has been hurt but it’s a stupid stunt if someone has done that intentionally.”

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service added: “Crews used a hosereel jet after a skip caught fire.”