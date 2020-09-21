Woman facing deliberate fire-setting claims at Kirriemuir addresses

A woman is facing claims she deliberately set fire to three separate addresses.

Lorna Ogilvie is accused of wilfully setting fire to items within properties in Kirriemuir between October 2016 and January 2019.

Prosecutors allege the incidents put others in danger and caused smoke and fire damage to the buildings.

Ogilvie, of the town’s Roberts Street, allegedly set fire to a box of children’s toys during the first incident on Prosen Road on October 25 2016.

On December 2 2017 at an address on South Street, Ogilvie allegedly wilfully set fire to pots and pans containing paper.

A third charge alleges the 40-year-old set fire to netting behind the front door of an address on Roberts Street on January 2 2019.

Ogilvie made no plea when she appeared on petition from custody at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Sheriff John Rafferty released Ogilvie on bail after continuing the case for further examination.