Delays to new junction at Swallow Roundabout could be ‘accident waiting to happen’

A Dundee community group says further delays to a new junction at the Swallow Roundabout could end in someone being killed.

When planning permission for the new Western Gateway development was first approved, a restriction was placed on developers Springfield Properties requiring them to build a new junction at the Swallow Roundabout by the time the 270th house was built.

This was to help deal with the increase in traffic the new housing development would cause at the roundabout.

Springfield Properties is currently in discussions with the landowner to progress the new junction, with Dundee City Council saying it is considering a compulsory purchase order for the land to bring these proceedings to an end.

In the meantime Bill Batchelor from the Western Gateway community group says he fears someone could be injured because of the lack of progress on the issue.

He said: “This delay is important because the risk to the public increases as the traffic increases at the junction.

“The planning restriction recommended the junction should have been completed by the time 270 houses were built but now there are 315 houses here.

“The council is aware of this number being substantially exceeded and this is more of a risk to the public of an accident happening.

“I have written to the council on several occasions and raised this with the head of planning to say the planning permission has been breached because I fear someone will be injured.

© Steve MacDougall/DCTMedia

“Members of the Western Gateway community have also written to both Councillor John Alexander and Councillor Mark Flynn asking what they are going to do about it and are still waiting on responses.

“I am really annoyed because I made them aware of this back in September and it is now four months later and we still don’t have a conclusion.

“This is not about someone putting up a shed that overshadows someone else’s garden, someone will be killed.

“We don’t want Springfield to stop building here because the houses are excellent, but this needs to be brought to a conclusion.”

Dundee City Council said the local authority was keen to see the upgrading of the Swallow Roundabout “as soon as possible” and continued to encourage the landowner and developer to conclude their discussions.

“The council has statutory powers of compulsory purchase which will be considered as an option in the event that a negotiated agreement cannot be reached,” a spokesman said.

“Enhancing walking and cycling routes in the Western Gateway and to the city are also important and the council will be undertaking further studies to support more active travel.”

Peter Matthews, Springfield’s central managing director, said the firm was committed to improving the roundabout.

He added: “We are hopeful that our discussions with the council and the third party landowner over a small strip of land included in our approved designs will conclude soon.

“This would enable us to revisit our construction programme and organise to start on site.

© DC Thomson

“However, we are also considering alternative solutions to allow us to move forward, including alterations to the design of the roundabout so this land is no longer required.”

“To ensure the roundabout is still able to function safely, we commissioned a transport assessment which confirms the junction is more than capable of operating with an increased level of traffic from significantly more than 270 new homes in the area – especially while traffic pressure on the roundabout (and across the city) has eased due to home working and recent lockdown restrictions.

“We’d like to reassure residents at Dykes of Gray that all parties are dedicated to ensuring that the roundabout upgrade can be delivered as quickly and safely as possible.

“This includes the extension of the footpath from the village to existing walking routes enhancing the accessibility of the village.”