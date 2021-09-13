Man taken to hospital with head injuries following crash between car and lorry on Dundee A90

A man has been taken to hospital following a collision between a car and a lorry on the A90 in Dundee near Kingsway Retail Park.

The 21-year-old, who is believed to have been driving the car involved in the crash, was taken to Ninewells Hospitals just after the collision

It is understood that he received a “non-life threatening head injury.”

NEW ❗⌚11.40#A90 RTC Lane 2 (of 2) closed S/B in Dundee at Macalpine Road due to an RTC Police are aware Traffic is tailing back to Strathmartine Road #DriveSafe pic.twitter.com/c8LTN916JZ — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) September 13, 2021

Emergency services were called to the scene and traffic diversions were put in place, resulting in delays for motorists.

Traffic Scotland said the road was fully reopened by 12.40pm and traffic was “easing”.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “There was a two vehicle collision involving a lorry and a car reported around 10.30am.

“The 21-year-old male driver of the car was taken to Ninewells with what is believed to be a non-life threatening head injury.”