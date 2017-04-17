A man was treated for minor injuries at the scene of a one vehicle collision on the Kingsway this afternoon.

A Police Scotland spokesman said that they received reports that a van had collided with a lamppost on the Kingsway close to the BP station just west of the Swallow roundabout at around 3.25pm.

“The van had collided with a lamp post in the central reservation

“Ambulance and the fire brigade were called to attend.

“No one else was injured and it doesn’t seem that the male occupant of the van was serously injured.

“He was taken in to the back of an ambulance for treatment.”

The police spokesman said that tailbacks had been caused as a result of the accident but the road did not require to be closed.

A spokeswoman for Scottish Fire and Rescue said they were alerted to the incident by the ambulance service.

“One male had got himself out of the vehicle prior to the fire brigade getting there.

“The fire crew made the area safe.”