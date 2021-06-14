Delays as accident closes one lane of M90 close to Dunfermline

Motorists are facing tailbacks and delays on the M90 close to Dunfermline after a lane was closed following an accident.

The incident happened shortly before 5pm on Monday on the northbound section of the M90 close to junction 2 spur for Pitreavie

Motorists are being warned to find alternative routes and to expect delays.

A post by Traffic Scotland said: “M90 junction 2 northbound lane one of two is currently restricted due to road traffic incident.

“Road users are advise to use caution on approach and expect longer than normal journey time.”

❗NEW ⌚16.48#M90 RTC⛔⛔ Lane 1 (of 2) is closed N/B J2-J2a Emergency services on scene Traffic is tailing back towards J1c#TakeCare on approach#DriveSafe pic.twitter.com/0deKFUSmV5 — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) June 14, 2021

