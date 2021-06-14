Monday, June 14th 2021 Show Links
Delays as accident closes one lane of M90 close to Dunfermline

By Neil Henderson
June 14, 2021, 5:21 pm Updated: June 14, 2021, 5:40 pm
© Steve Brown / DCT MediaThe accident occurred on the M90 close to junction two.
Motorists are facing tailbacks and delays on the M90 close to Dunfermline after a lane was closed following an accident.

The incident happened shortly before 5pm on Monday on the northbound section of the M90 close to junction 2 spur for Pitreavie

Motorists are being warned to find alternative routes and to expect delays.

A post by Traffic Scotland said: “M90 junction 2 northbound lane one of two  is currently restricted due to road traffic incident.

“Road users are advise to use caution on approach and expect longer than normal journey time.”

More to follow.

 