Delays for Dundee-bound traffic on A90 as roadworks start at Inchture

Drivers travelling between Perth and Dundee are facing delays after roadworks got under way on the A90 near Inchture.

Restrictions were put in place on Monday night with a convoy system in place each night this week.

However during the day a lane is closed and drivers are facing a 30mph speed limit.

Traffic data from Google showed travel times of more than 20 minutes for a 3.5-mile stretch between the Errol and Inchture junctions.

The delays are affecting the northbound carriageway – with those travelling southbound unaffected.

The resurfacing work is due to be completed by Saturday, with the convoy in place between 7.30pm and 6.30am each day.

Delays facing drivers travelling from Fife

It comes as drivers travelling into Dundee from Fife are also facing delays this week.

Roadworks are taking place on the Tay Road Bridge, with a contraflow meaning just one lane is open in either direction.

It caused issues for motorists during the morning and evening rush hours on Monday, though drivers faced shorter queues on Tuesday morning.