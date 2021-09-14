Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Delays for Dundee-bound traffic on A90 as roadworks start at Inchture

By Bryan Copland
September 14, 2021, 8:36 am Updated: September 14, 2021, 8:52 am
The work is affecting traffic on the A90 near Inchture.
Drivers travelling between Perth and Dundee are facing delays after roadworks got under way on the A90 near Inchture.

Restrictions were put in place on Monday night with a convoy system in place each night this week.

However during the day a lane is closed and drivers are facing a 30mph speed limit.

Traffic data from Google showed travel times of more than 20 minutes for a 3.5-mile stretch between the Errol and Inchture junctions.

The delays are affecting the northbound carriageway – with those travelling southbound unaffected.

The resurfacing work is due to be completed by Saturday, with the convoy in place between 7.30pm and 6.30am each day.

Delays facing drivers travelling from Fife

It comes as drivers travelling into Dundee from Fife are also facing delays this week.

Roadworks are taking place on the Tay Road Bridge, with a contraflow meaning just one lane is open in either direction.

It caused issues for motorists during the morning and evening rush hours on Monday, though drivers faced shorter queues on Tuesday morning.