Delays expected near Dundee’s Kingsway after crash involving two vehicles

Officers are currently dealing with a road traffic collision on Forfar Road in Dundee, just off the Kingsway.
Traffic is moving, albeit slowly. Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible.
A spokesman said: “We were called today following reports of a road traffic collision involving two vehicles.
“There were no injuries, however traffic is moving slowly.”
