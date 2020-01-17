Friday, January 17th 2020 Show Links
Delays expected near Dundee’s Kingsway after crash involving two vehicles

by James Simpson
January 17, 2020, 8:53 am Updated: January 17, 2020, 10:57 am
Officers are currently dealing with a road traffic collision on Forfar Road in Dundee, just off the Kingsway.

Traffic is moving, albeit slowly. Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible.

A spokesman said: “We were called today following reports of a road traffic collision involving two vehicles.

“There were no injuries, however traffic is moving slowly.”

Breaking