VIDEO: Delays after cars crash on Dundee’s Forfar Road

Rush hour commuters faced traffic ‘chaos’ coming into Dundee this evening after a multi-vehicle crash.

Three vehicles sustained heavy damage following the incident on Forfar Road, between Fintry Drive and Fountainbleau Drive, at about 5.30pm.

A white Mini, a white Suzuki Swift and dark-blue BMW were involved.

No one is believed to have been seriously injured in the smash, but the main road was subject to severe delays.

Police were on scene dealing with traffic while paramedics checked over those involved.

One witness described seeing debris on the carriageway.

He said: “The impact must have been with some force. There’s debris strewn across the road.

“The traffic was chaos. Police closed down one lane, but lorries were trying to squeeze through.

“I don’t think anyone was seriously hurt.”

No one from Police Scotland was available for comment.