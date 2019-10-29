Delays and cancellations to trains between Dundee and Aberdeen

Services heading to and from Dundee have been delayed or cancelled this morning.

A broken down train is blocking the line between Arbroath and Montrose, preventing trains passing through the area.

According to ScotRail, services between Dundee and Aberdeen are expected to be disrupted until around 9am.

The 5.30am Edinburgh to Aberdeen train was terminated at Dundee.

It will no longer call at Carnoustie, Arbroath, Montrose, Laurencekirk, Stonehaven, Portlethen and Aberdeen.

The 9.04am Aberdeen to Edinburgh service will be started from Dundee.