Delays and cancellations to train services between Dundee and Aberdeen after lorry hits bridge

Train services running through Stonehaven and Laurencekirk have been subject to cancellations and delays after a lorry collided with a bridge.

ScotRail have said that staff are making their way to the site to inspect the bridge, in the Carmont area.

A spokesperson said: “Until they are onsite and inspected the bridge we are unable to operate our trains over the bridge.”

The 10.24am Aberdeen to Montrose and 10.50am Montrose to Aberdeen services have been cancelled.

The services subject to delays include the 8.31am Edinburgh to Aberdeen service and the 8.39am Queen Street to Aberdeen service.

The 9.28am Edinburgh to Aberdeen has terminated at Dundee and the 10.46am Aberdeen to Queen Street will start at Dundee.

Disruption is expected to last until around 11.30am today.