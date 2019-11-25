Monday, November 25th 2019 Show Links
Sinkhole delays rail passengers in Tayside and Fife as ScotRail provides replacement buses

by Steven Rae
November 25, 2019, 2:46 pm Updated: November 25, 2019, 2:47 pm
© Network Rail Scotland/TwitterThe sinkhole at Leuchars.
Rail passengers travelling in Tayside and Fife should expect disruption all day today, due to a sinkhole, Network Rail Scotland has said.

Rail operator ScotRail previously said safety inspection work was being carried out in Leuchars, meaning replacement bus services were being provided.

Network Rail has since confirmed a sinkhole has caused a dip to open up below one of the lines at Leuchars, and fixing the problem will last until the end of the day.

Stagecoach East buses will be running between Arbroath and Dundee, the firm said in a tweet this morning.

The same service will be operating between Arbroath and Montrose by Stagecoach.

Passengers should allow longer for their journeys, and expect possible delays.

Further information is available on the ScotRail website.

