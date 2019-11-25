Sinkhole delays rail passengers in Tayside and Fife as ScotRail provides replacement buses

Rail passengers travelling in Tayside and Fife should expect disruption all day today, due to a sinkhole, Network Rail Scotland has said.

Rail operator ScotRail previously said safety inspection work was being carried out in Leuchars, meaning replacement bus services were being provided.

Network Rail has since confirmed a sinkhole has caused a dip to open up below one of the lines at Leuchars, and fixing the problem will last until the end of the day.

A sinkhole has caused a dip to open up below one of the lines at Leuchars. It's around a metre deep & will require 3 tonnes of ballast (stones to go below the track) to fill. Disruption is likely to last until the end of the day. @ScotRail @LNER @CrossCountryUK @CalSleeper pic.twitter.com/Pegmg5jrgN — Network Rail Scotland (@NetworkRailSCOT) November 25, 2019

Stagecoach East buses will be running between Arbroath and Dundee, the firm said in a tweet this morning.

The same service will be operating between Arbroath and Montrose by Stagecoach.

Passengers should allow longer for their journeys, and expect possible delays.

© Network Rail Scotland/Twitter

Further information is available on the ScotRail website.