Delays after two buses involved in ‘minor collision’ in Dundee city centre

A coach linking Dundee and St Andrews has been cancelled after it was reportedly involved in a collision with another bus.
An image sent to the Tele shows one of the buses across from Clark’s Bakery in Crichton Street.
The crash involved a Stagecoach bus and an Xplore Dundee bus.
The number 99 Stagecoach East service is understood to be one of the buses involved.
The firm put up a tweet to say the 12.27pm service wouldn’t be running “due to an incident”.
Due to an incident, the 99 service from Dundee to St Andrews @ 12:27 wont be running. Apologies
— Stagecoach East Scot (@StagecoachEScot) November 19, 2019
A spokeswoman for Xplore Dundee said: “The bus is back out on the road. It was a minor incident with only a mirror sustaining damage.”
Police Scotland have been approached for comment.