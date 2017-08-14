Delays on A90 approach to Dundee this morning

Motorists have been warned to expect delays as they head into Dundee this morning on the A90.

Traffic Scotland has tweeted that a breakdown on the eastbound approach to the Swallow Roundabout, west of the city, is causing slow traffic.

Vehicles face delays of up to 30 minutes.

A90 Longforgan – A85 Dundee(S) – Breakdown, All lanes restricted Northbound for up to 30 minutes

Traffic heavier than normal on the A90 E/B

Approach to the Swallow Rdbt in Dundee

If you spot anything, tweet us…#StayAware pic.twitter.com/63rJWL67aw — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) August 14, 2017

The hold-up may affect teachers on their way back to school after the summer break, although most pupils don’t return until tomorrow.