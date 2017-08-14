Home » Dundee » Delays on A90 approach to Dundee this morning

By Stephen Eighteen,

Motorists have been warned to expect delays as they head into Dundee this morning on the A90.

Traffic Scotland has tweeted that a breakdown on the eastbound approach to the Swallow Roundabout, west of the city, is causing slow traffic.

Vehicles face delays of up to 30 minutes.

The hold-up may affect teachers on their way back to school after the summer break, although most pupils don’t return until tomorrow.

