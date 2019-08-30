Delayed repairs to council house force Dundee family to live out of suitcases for six months

A mum who was promised she would be back in her council house within two weeks of vital work being completed is still living out of suitcases six months on.

Maggie McGechie was forced to leave her home on Fairbairn Street on February 28 after damp rot was discovered in the block.

The 46-year-old explained the issue had affected other properties as she and one other tenant were moved into temporary accommodation.

But Maggie has highlighted the other resident was only out of their home for a matter of weeks.

She and her daughter Caitlin have since been rehoused twice after leaving their home of 11 years.

The pair were given accommodation in the Craigtay Hotel for two months before securing temporary housing in Douglas. Maggie revealed she was “repeatedly” told that they would be back within two weeks.

She added: “The whole experience has been very distressing.

“They are claiming we will be back in by tomorrow but I’m not sure about that given the current condition of the place.

“From the start we would have been more prepared if everyone had known they’d be out for this length of time. They explained there had been damp rot found within the bathroom in our property and the joists were rotten.

“We were decanted shortly after that along with another resident, but they were back within weeks.

“We’ve had repeated assurances we would be back within two weeks on separate occasions, but here we are six months down the line.”

Maggie said in April another housing officer had told them it would be at least two months before they would return.

She added: “There has been no satisfaction throughout this. We’ve since been back in and out of the house to have a look around. It’s been a surprise how long it has taken.”

Despite fears that the flat could have asbestos issues, the council has since quelled those fears and told Maggie it is not one of the issues they are concerned about.

A Dundee City Council spokesman said: “Due to the extent of work that needed to be carried out to the flat and surrounding properties, it was necessary to move tenants out while this was going on.

“We have advised tenants about developments during this process.”