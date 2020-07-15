Delayed hospital operations may take ‘two to three years’ to clear after lockdown

A backlog of delayed operations could take “two to three years” to clear unless urgent changes are made to the NHS, a health campaigner has warned.

New national statistics have reveal that around 70,000 Scottish patients may have been left in limbo due to lockdown.

Latest data released by Public Health Scotland shows that during May there was an 83% decrease in planned operations across the country.

In Tayside, 3,937 operations were scheduled in April and May last year – 505 were planned this year. In Fife, 354 operations compared to 2,986.

Nationwide, 4,120 operations were scheduled for May, in comparison to 29,672 elective surgeries the previous year.

In April last year, 27,204 operations were planned – but in the corresponding month this year, that figure stood at 3,406.

Andrew Rodger, former chairman of Fife Health and Social Care Partnership Board, said the June figures – yet to be released – would paint a similar picture.

That would bring the total to about 70,000 delayed operations.

“In the 25 years I’ve been involved with the health service, I’ve never seen a backlog develop like this,” he said.

“It’s a massive problem for any government to deal with and it’s being made worse by the fact that a whole tranche of people are also on appointment waiting lists.

“Health boards are not just sitting after three months looking at a list of delayed ops, there are also people who need cancer diagnosis and check ups – what’s that going to bring? A massive influx of patients.”

Mr Rodger said the health service would need to look at running operations seven days a week, not just Monday to Friday, if they wanted to tackle the issue.

Meanwhile, John McAllion, health spokesperson at Dundee Pensioner Forum, said the backlog would need to be addressed sooner rather than latter.

He said: “The government handled the containment of the virus quite well but at some point they have to turn their attention to this, or risk people dying unnecessarily from other conditions.

“This is a very serious issue and very stressful for people directly affected by it.”

NHS Tayside spokeswoman said the region had performed around 34% of the usual level of elective and emergency operations compared to last year and teams were currently working on the next phase of remobilisation.

She added: “However, for all health care systems the constraints of Covid-19 restrictions and guidance on key issues such as physical distancing, enhanced cleaning, PPE use, managing patients who are shielding, and a reduced workforce due to shielding staff, will all have an impact on the ability to deliver the levels of activity prior to the pandemic.”

Dr Christopher McKenna, NHS Fife’s medical director, said the board had been working proactively over recent months to ensure Fife could maximise capacity once elective services resume.

“Restart plans are already in place for a number of key specialities, with plans to be agreed for all remaining services in the coming weeks.

“Waiting lists are reviewed regularly by our clinical teams to ensure that, as routine elective surgery restarts, the most clinically urgent cases are prioritised,” he added.