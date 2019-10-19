Defibrillator installed in Brechin oil worker’s town

A Brechin man who recovered from a heart attack has nominated his home town for a new defibrillator.

Keith Webster took unwell on a North Sea oil platform where he works as an offshore surveyor and had to be ferried to the mainland by emergency helicopter.

He later had five stents put in his chest.

Now his grateful company, Norwegian firm DNVGL, has paid for a new defibrillator and Keith, 51, had suggested siting one at Bearehill in Brechin.

It will be installed in the next few weeks with help from St John Scotland who fix up funding and venues for heart start machines.

Keith said: “It happened in April this year and I thought I had indigestion at first, but when I took a dizzy spell one of my colleagues recognised the sign and a helicopter was scrambled with doctors on board and I was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where I got blood thinners to get me settled.

“Then I had five stents fitted so I was very fortunate.

“I didn’t have any other symptoms like chest pains or pains in the jaw.

“I have since given a demonstration back at work and pointed out the indigestion symptom so people know.”

He added: “I am relatively fit and not overweight, but I did smoke and gave that up from the time of the heart attack.

“I now feel a lot fitter with the stents and my company was keen to contribute to a defibrillator so now there’s going to be a new one in Brechin.”