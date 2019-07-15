Defibrillator installed at Dundee’s Botanic Garden

Dundee’s botanic garden now has a potentially life-saving heart-start machine.

The defibrillator was unveiled following a joint fundraising project with Friends of the Botanic Garden, the Rotary Club of Dundee and East End local community planning partnership.

Alison Gordon, secretary of the Friends, said: “The West End group gave us the majority of the money and the Rotary Club matched it, so we managed to get the equipment within a couple of months of the idea.

“We decided there was a need for it in the gardens because of the demographic of our visitors.

“We also have a few fun runs a couple of times a year and although we hope it is never used, it is good to have it there for emergencies.”

St John Ambulance Scotland in Angus and Dundee helped with the project and Alison added: “We had a lot of help and Dundee City Council was very helpful with advice and assistance.

“There is a sign on the outside of the reception building to help the public find the defibrillator.

“When anyone collapses, time is of the essence in attempting resuscitation through CPR and use of a defibrillator which will restart an arrested heart.

“A member of the public can buy time for the patient until the paramedics arrive.”