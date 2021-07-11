Defibrillator donation in Angus will help protect 500 people

Life-saving equipment donated to an Angus football academy will help protect more than 500 people.

A new defibrillator will be installed at Seaton Park, where youngsters attend Arbroath FC training academy.

It was provided to Arbroath FC Community Trust by the Scottish Football Partnership Trust.

Shelley Hague, chairwoman of the trust said she hopes it will be of massive benefit to the academy.

But it can also be used by anyone who needs it at Seaton Park.

Shelley said: “This is a great piece of kit for this area of Arbroath.

“After the heartbreaking footage of Danish footballer Christian Eriksen during the Euro 2020 competition, it really highlights the importance of this life saving equipment, which we consider to be essential.

“There are currently 511 people signed up to the football academy from ages one to 78.

“Due to the increasing amount of community participation at Seaton Park we are delighted to have been awarded this defibrillator.

“No age is exempt from heart challenges and following the events during Euro 2020 we have researched the local provision of defibrillators and the area of Seaton is lacking.”

As well as academy officials learning how to use the equipment, the trust will offer training to Arbroath residents.

She said: “There are many people live around the park so we thought it would be a good idea to provide training to some of those.

“They may well be the first people on the scene if the defibrillator is needed so we thought local training would be a really good idea.”

Life saving defibrillator

The defibrillator was donated as part of a partnership to provide the equipment to community football clubs across Scotland.

Stuart McCaffrey, chief operating officer at the Scottish Football Partnership Trust, said: “Many grassroots community football clubs and organisations across all parts of Scotland have benefitted from new rights and have been able to take over football pitches and pavilions via Community Asset Transfer.

“Essentially these football clubs have evolved into becoming community service and facility providers.

“In recognition of this, we were keen to help safeguard the health and wellbeing of players, coaches, parents, grandparents and other members of the wider community who attend these facilities on a weekly basis.

“We are delighted to be supporting Arbroath FC Community Trust and helping to safeguard the users of Seaton Park”.