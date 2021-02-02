Search is on to find new site for life-saving defibrillator in Stobswell

A new site is being sought in Stobswell for a life-saving defibrillator after a “technical hitch” put it out of action.

Local residents are anxious to find a new location for the machine after Stobswell Forum was forced to put an out of commission sign on the unit located at Boots on Albert Street.

Colin Clement, of Stobswell Forum said: “This is disappointing but due to a technical hitch there we were forced to withdraw the defibrillator from use for the time being.”

Mr Clement said the forum applied for regeneration funding in 2019 to allow them to purchase defibrillators for the community.

He said: “We received around £8,500 which allowed us to buy three defibrillators for Stobswell.

“We carried out a public consultation to decide the best locations for them and, after careful consideration, they were located at Boots, the police station and Craigie Bowling Club.

“All three sites were selected because they were thought to be the busiest and the defibrillators would be of most use at these locations.”

He said the forum was now going to have to look for another site and were keen to hear from anyone with ideas or would be prepared to take the defibrillator on at their premises.

He said: “Whoever takes it on would have to agree to maintain it but that isn’t a difficult task and takes around 10 minutes a month.

“They would also need to agree to supply the electricity for it.”

Mr Clement said that defibrillators had become a really important part of communities and he would love to see Dundee in the same position as in parts of America where an area the size of Stobswell would house around 15 units.

He said: “We want to find locations where they would be of most benefit where people could be susceptible.

“For example, the DISC comes to mind but it would be up to the community once again to help decide where this should go.”

Stobswell resident Anne Duncan, 63, said: “I think it is a real shame that this defibrillator is no longer available.

“The site was chosen as a key location in the middle of Albert Street and would be easy to get access to if necessary.

“Defibrillators are now an important part of our communities and to have public money spent on one that can’t be used is a real shame.

“I hope the forum find a suitable alternative site quickly so this defibrillator can be brought back into use – it could just mean the difference between life and death for someone.”