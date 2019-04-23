Defiant Dundee boss Jim McIntyre defends under-fire players

Dundee boss Jim McIntyre insists he’ll stick to his guns as he looks to find a route out of their “precarious position” at the foot of the Premiership table.

The Dens gaffer was quick to defend his under-fire players after their eighth-straight league defeat came with accusations of not caring from pundits and fans alike.

Throughout his tenure, Jim has largely employed two strikers in a bid to find the goals to keep the Dark Blues in the division.

One goal in the last seven games tells its own story of how poor Dundee have been lately but Jim is sticking with the approach he feels can hurt the opposition.

He said: “I think a strength of our team is that we have good options in the wider areas.

“We need to win games and to do that I think going with two strikers give us our best opportunity of doing that.

“Equally, we need the wide players and full-backs to create more as well when they get forward because the final ball has been lacking at times.

“Being on a run like this, we have not been creating loads of chances but there have been two or three really good ones in a game and you need to take them.

“So we will be sticking with two strikers.”

Six points adrift of second-bottom St Mirren with 12 to play for has Dundee on the brink of the drop. If they do go down, Jim says it won’t be due to lack of effort.

He added: “Is the work-rate and fighting spirit there? Of course it is.

“I watch the games back and there is no lack of effort or desire, what I am seeing is a fragility, especially when we lose goals.

“That comes back to the run we are on and the experience they’ve had in the last while.

“We are aware of the situation, we know how precarious it is.

“We are in a really dangerous spot if we don’t win the next game and it’s going to take a huge effort to get out of it.

“It’s a big ask but it’s doable, I always believe we have a chance of winning games.

“They have to forget what has happened in the past and focus on what we can change now. We are the only ones who can change this situation, we’re the ones who have to claw things back.”