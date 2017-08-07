Defender Coll Donaldson has left Dundee United today, the club have confirmed.

The 22-year-old was linked with a move to a number of clubs as Ray McKinnon looked to move on the former QPR man.

Both sides have now come to an agreement and Donaldson‘s contract was terminated.

Donaldson hadn’t featured for the Tangerines since a 1-1 draw with Morton back in May.

Recently, he featured for the U/20 squad and played the full 90 minutes in a 2-1 over Lochee United last week.

He told the United website: “I am disappointed not to have played more games for United than I did and it is the right time for me to move on.

“I believe this squad will get United back into the Premiership and wish everyone at United the very best for the future. I can now focus on getting myself another club and playing football on a more regular basis.”

Donaldson’s departure could free up funds for a new signing with centre back Paul Quinn a possibility.

The former Ross County captain is still training with the Tannadice side.