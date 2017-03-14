Dundee boss Paul Hartley blasted his side’s performance in the 2-0 defeat at St Johnstone as their top-six hopes were dealt a “massive” blow.

The Dark Blues went into Saturday’s Tayside derby in the knowledge that a result was needed to help them get anywhere near their target of the top half.

That’s because their next run of games is as tough as they come — at home to Celtic and Aberdeen then away to Ross County and Hearts — and to get anything out of those games they’ll have to improve hugely on Saturday’s showing.

Hartley said: “We were second best.

“It was a really flat performance from us, I thought we were poor.”

When asked how big a blow this loss is to their hopes of finishing in the top six, Hartley replied: “Massive.

“We’ve got a tough run-in. We’ve got five games left and we face Celtic next week.

“Games are running out, we’re three points off sixth but we still understand we’re looking over our shoulder, that’s the way the league has been this year.

“We know we’ve got to get better.”

The damage was done early on for Dundee as some slack defending allowed Graham Cummins to nod down into the path of Paul Paton on 12 minutes.

The midfielder coming from deep had acres to run into before heading past Scott Bain.

Then Saints were flying before the 20-minute mark as Blair Alston found some room 20 yards out and fired a fierce effort past Bain.

And for the remaining 70 or so minutes, it was a comfortable afternoon for St Johnstone as they all but secured top six for another season.