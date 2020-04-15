Deer spotted roaming the streets of Fintry during coronavirus lockdown

A father and daughter were left shocked after spotting a wild deer while out doing their daily exercise on a busy Dundee street.

Doug Bruce and his daughter were out for a walk through Fintry on Easter Sunday when they snapped this picture of a deer taking a morning stroll.

The pair had seen three deer running near Claverhouse Road, but they were too quick for them to take a photograph.

However, later on in their walk, they spot two more deer walking calmly across the road.

His daughter said: “We were quite surprised to see it, they are getting braver about where they are going. It just walked right across the road.

“We have never seen deer here before.”

Anna Keen, Scottish SPCA National Wildlife Rescue Centre’s operations manager, said she hopes wildlife will thrive during this lockdown.

She said: “Due to the lockdown and limits on human movement, we do expect that more wildlife will be seen where they may not have ventured before such as in cities and residential areas.

“We do hope that a number of species will thrive during this time.

“Our concern is for wildlife that live in a city and rely on restaurants and tourists for food, for example gulls and foxes.

“They may travel further in order to find food, further away from their natural habitats and nests.

“Wild animals may also nest somewhere that will be disturbed when lockdown is lifted.

“For example foxes may find shelter or birds may nest in a temporarily disused workspace and when people return to work, they will flee, leaving their nest or young behind.

“As roads will have reduced traffic, this means that wild animals may venture on to roads so we do ask that people be vigilant when driving.

“If anyone has any concerns or needs our advice, please contact our animal helpline on 03000 999 999.”