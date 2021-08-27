Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, August 27th 2021 Show Links
News

Deer cull planned as rising numbers ‘put Scotland’s climate change efforts at risk’

By Katy Scott
August 27, 2021, 3:44 pm
deer cull
Deer numbers have almost doubled to a million in the last 30 years. Photo supplied by Kevin Sharp.

Some female deer in Scotland face being culled because of concerns that rising populations are putting climate change efforts at risk.

Deer levels have doubled to nearly a million since 1990, according to Forestry and Land Scotland.

Experts claim this is putting forest planting efforts at risk because young deer damage millions of trees each year.

Deer pose a threat to young trees

Ian Fergusson, head of wildlife management at FLS, said: “The current high levels of deer numbers pose a particular threat to establishing young trees and areas of forest regeneration which are a vital part of Scotland’s response to the climate emergency.

“It can also be ruinous to biodiversity projects and also poses a threat to the overall health of the herd, which in winter could struggle to find enough food and may result in many animals suffering a slow death from starvation.

“As responsible land managers of a significant area of Scotland’s forests and land, we have to act and achieving the necessary balance within the deer population is something that can only realistically be attained through culling.”

deer culls
The rising deer population is harming young trees, according to wildlife trusts.

Duncan Orr-Ewing, from Scottish Environment Link’s Deer Group, says reductions in deer population are necessary for climate targets.

He said: “Forestry and Land Scotland delivers first-class deer management across their national forests and land to high environmental and animal welfare standards.

“We fully support FLS and have every confidence that the work will be carried out to these standards.”

Deer ‘biggest threat to native forests’

Cull targets are based on deer counts and surveys carried out throughout the year.

George Anderson of Woodland Trust Scotland, which is also supporting the cull plans, said: “Deer pressure is the biggest threat to our native forests and the biggest barrier to creating the new woodland that is urgently needed to counter the climate and biodiversity crises.”