George Cran: Dundee will be pleased with win but losing late goals a concern

Dundee showed there is still a fragility about them at the weekend as they nearly threw away another lead.

This time it was a three-goal one that almost disappeared.

That’s obviously a concern.

However, James McPake and his men will be happy living with that concern with three points in their back pocket.

They obviously need to tighten up and there has been a lot said about the defending and goalkeeping for the goals.

Plenty said about the boos ringing out when the team is 4-1 up, too, which is frankly ridiculous.

Even when winning, Dundee seem to find a way to bring negatives to the forefront.

That’s something only proving they are a good team by winning games will turn around.

For me, Saturday was a welcome sight.

Too often they have been shot shy and giving their fans very little to shout about.

Last weekend, though, they scored four goals and won the game.

It’s another step forward and I expect a much stronger second half of the season from the Dark Blues.