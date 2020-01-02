Dundee and Dundee United’s combined best team of the 2010s

Greg Stewart or Johnny Russell? Gary Mackay-Steven or Gary Harkins? Darren O’Dea or Sean Dillon?

Who is the best we’ve seen in the City of Discovery over the past 10 years?

As we head into the 2020s, Tele Sport writers George Cran and Calum Woodger looked back over the decade and, after a debate on the Twa Teams, One Street podcast, brought together the Evening Telegraph Team of the Decade.

Goalkeeper:

Scott Bain

Arriving at Dens Park a year before the club won the Championship, Bain made himself club No 1 in the Premiership.

After 125 appearances for the club, Bain left for Celtic and has played three times for Scotland.

Defence: Gary Irvine

A favourite among Dundee fans who crowned Irvine ‘the White Cafu’ after a flurry of goals from right-back, the defender made almost 200 appearances for the club.

Defenders:

Sean Dillon

A modern day club legend, ‘Dillo’ spent more than 10 years at Dundee United, winning the Scottish Cup in 2010.

He went on to captain the club for four seasons in the top-flight before departing in 2017 after making 346 appearances in tangerine.

James McPake

Dillon and McPake shook hands six times as captains in Dundee derbies, with the United man getting the better of the results.

McPake, though, is remembered as a player for two derby goals – one in a 3-1 win for his side and the second a late leveller at Tannadice.

He may only have made 55 appearances for the club before injury ended his career early but McPake’s leadership on the pitch earns him a place in this team.

Andrew Robertson

Very little has to be said about this choice – Robertson was a star in the making at Tannadice.

Arriving as an unknown 19-year-old from Queen’s Park, Robertson swiftly made the left-back place his own and became well-known for rampaging runs down the flank.

Just a year later, he was off to Hull City for £2.85 million and has since become a European Cup winner with Liverpool and Scotland captain.

His 44 games for United brought five goals.

Midfielders:

Gary Mackay-Steven

The wing wizard edged out Dundee favourite Gary Harkins for the right-wing berth in our team.

‘GMS’ was an entertainer with an array of tricks and flicks and was a major part of the free-flowing football that made the Tangerines a regular top-six outfit under Jackie McNamara.

Stuart Armstrong

Armstrong and ‘GMS’ were inseparable at the top end of Scottish football for years before the former moved down south to Southampton.

Armstrong’s athleticism and ability on the ball made him the focal point of United’s attack during six years at the club from 2009 to 2015.

Kevin Thomson

He may only have played 38 times for the Dens Park club.

However, Thomson’s ability and nous in the middle of the park played a huge role in Dundee’s top-six finish in 2014-15.

Craig Conway

A man scoring two goals in a Scottish Cup Final win is a must for a team like this.

A compact, tricky attacker, Conway went on to enjoy a fine career for himself down south after making his name at Tannadice.

Strikers:

Greg Stewart

Plucked from Cowdenbeath, Stewart was arguably Dundee’s Player of the Decade.

Shortlisted for the 2014-15 PFA Scotland Players’ Player of the Year award, Stewart terrorised Premiership defences in dark blue.

Twenty-two league goals in 71 top-flight matches from his time at the club is a sizeable return with his trademark curled finishes a regular sight at Dens Park.

Jon Daly

Another Scottish Cup winner in his time in the city, Daly was a colossus for Dundee United.

A real targetman, Daly was key in the early part of the decade with 2011-12 a bumper year with 19 league goals in the top flight after winning the Scottish Cup in 2010.

The Irishman managed 73 goals in just over 200 games for the club – 60 of those goals came after 2010.

Manager:

Peter Houston

Shortly after taking over from Craig Levein, Houston led the Tangerines to a famous Scottish Cup triumph in 2010 – only the second United manager to ever lift the trophy.

Have your say on Tele Sport's choices by emailing sport@eveningtelegraph.co.uk