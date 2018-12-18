PICTURES: Dundee footballers spread festive cheer at Ninewells

Dundee Football Club spread some Christmas cheer when the team stopped by Ninewells.

The first team squad and management visited patients in the medical ward, surgical ward and outpatient clinic in Tayside Children’s Hospital, as well as the new major trauma centre and one of the orthopaedic wards.

The players also chipped in money to purchase gifts and spent time signing autographs and posing for photographs.

First team player Cammy Kerr said: “It’s important for us as a club to be at the heart of the community and put others first at this time of year.”

Play specialist Una Paton said: “Having to be in hospital at this time of year is never easy, but these visits really help to lift everyone’s spirits and make it a bit more bearable for the kids.”