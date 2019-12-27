Dundee owe their fans a performance in tonight’s derby, says Jordan Marshall

Defender Jordan Marshall says the Dundee players owe the club’s loyal support a performance tonight at the home of their fiercest rivals.

Left-back Marshall has become a firm favourite among the Dark Blues faithful in his first six months at the club.

And he was a big miss the last time the two teams met back in November after a hamstring injury ruled him out for six weeks.

Now, though, he says he’s fighting fit and has pledged to do all he can to help his team to a result at Tannadice tonight.

He said: “We haven’t given them enough to shout about at times, sometimes it’s just not clicked with us.

To listen to the Tele’s football podcast, Twa Teams One Street, download from Apple Podcasts or Spotify – or head to thetele.co.uk

“Even at home the fans have been frustrated because we haven’t created chances at times, so we want to give them some goals to shout about.

“In the first derby this season, I remember the atmosphere right from the off.

“Going out for the warm-up and most of the Dundee fans were there already – I was a bit taken aback, to be honest. It was so loud.

“We did sprints before going back in to get changed and the noise was unbelievable from the away fans.

“Even when we were down in the second half they were still there in big numbers and backed us all the way.

“Even though the game is just down the road, the away backing we’ve had this season is brilliant.

“Every week they turn out in their numbers and we need to repay that by getting a win tonight.

“The fans love it, they are so passionate in these games.

“Hopefully, tonight we can put things right because we didn’t in the other two this season.”

© SNS

Marshall has turned into something of a lucky charm for the Dark Blues in the last nine games.

In that period, the Englishman has a 100% record after he missed the four-game winless spell through injury.

He added: “I don’t think we’ve lost a game in this quarter – I can’t say I’ve been the difference but I’ve played five and won five!

“So, hopefully, we take that unbeaten streak into tonight.

“I’m feeling good, to be honest.

“I didn’t feel anything after the game last Saturday and was fine on Sunday morning – the previous week, I was a bit tight at the end of the Dunfermline game.

“I actually signalled to come off but hadn’t realised we’d used our three subs. I had to stay on for the last 10 minutes but it’s feeling good now.

“It was a weird one before. I had been feeling fine, trained about three times but the day before the Inverness game, it just went again.

“It was bad for me, I was in a bad frame of mind, to be honest – I was angry. It was a setback but Gerry Docherty, the physio, has helped to get me back.”

The clean sheet at Partick Thistle on Saturday was the club’s first in seven matches and only their fourth of the league campaign.

Marshall added: “It gives us a lot of confidence to get wins recently and to get a clean sheet.

“I couldn’t say when the last clean sheet was before that – maybe Alloa away which was a while ago.

“That was a big thing because we know, as defenders, if we can keep clean sheets then the boys up front will usually get a half-chance and they normally put them away.

“United obviously have good attackers – Lawrence Shankland is flying – but, in the past two weeks, we have shown both sides of our game.

“We kept a clean sheet last time out and the week before we scored four goals, so combine those two together we’ll be doing OK.”