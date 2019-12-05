Dundee cant feel sorry for themselves as they look ahead to clash with Arbroath

Dundee can’t afford to feel sorry for themselves as they struggle for form in the Championship ahead of Saturday’s trip to face Arbroath.

That’s the opinion of manager James McPake as he called on his experienced players to ensure his team can put out a much-improved performance this weekend at Gayfield.

The Dens gaffer pointed to the lack of response from his side after conceding the opening goal in Saturday’s 2-1 defeat to Queen of the South and has challenged his players to do better.

He said: “Of course, goals do change games and particularly when you are at home on the back of two defeats.

“People do look too much into conceding the first goal.

“You can concede at any time and by no means should it be a defining moment in any game – if you say the first goal is so important then if you concede you basically are saying the game is over.

“I thought we recovered a wee bit but it wasn’t great. It was a bit like the Morton game (a 1-0 loss at Cappielow) where we were flat.

“I don’t think that was entirely down to the first goal but you could see it did have an effect.

“When that happens, though our experienced players and the group should be able to get back to doing what had caused them real problems for the first 15, 20 minutes.

“We were much more of a threat in the opening stages but we must be better at handling setbacks.”

James is backing midfielder Graham Dorrans to lift his side, too, over the next few weeks.

“There is an expectation that comes with certain players and he’s one of them,” the Dens gaffer said. “He had two-and-a-bit years out and now he’s played 10 games.

“He’s getting to the point where he is match sharp and he’s now fighting for his form, which is coinciding with a team on a poor run.

© SNS

“My concern would be if he was struggling with injuries and he’s not.

“You can still see his quality in flashes but it takes more than one man to make a team click.

“Everybody needs to stand up as a group and be better.

“He’ll prove the quality that he’s got.

“Teams are now putting a man on him and we have to counteract that. It can open up spaces for other players.”