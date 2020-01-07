Dundee must bounce back and secure second spot says keeper Hamilton

Dundee goalkeeper Jack Hamilton insists it is vitally important they quickly bounce back from defeat to Inverness and secure second spot in the Championship.

The Dark Blues fell to fourth in the table after a 2-0 defeat to second-placed ICT at Dens on Saturday and now lag six points behind the Highlanders.

Sitting in the final promotion play-off spot is far from where the Dee would have hoped to have been at this stage of the season.

However, Hamilton admits they can only look at themselves to rectify that and make their path to any potential push for Premiership promotion clear as early as possible.

“You don’t want to be coming towards the end of the season wondering where you’ll finish. Ideally, we’ve got to be finishing second,” he said.

“It takes out that extra two games in the play-offs and that’s where we want to be, that’s what we’re looking towards and realistically we’ve got the squad to do that.

“We’ve got to look to win every game and it’s down to us really. Dundee United are sitting 20 points ahead so, if they weren’t to win the league it’d be a disaster on their part.

“We’ll just concentrate on ourselves. There’s no point looking at anybody else, each week we don’t look at other results thinking ‘what if we do this and that’ we just focus on our own performances and how we’re going to beat teams.

“We need to start getting three points on the board again.”

Ending their four-match unbeaten run, particularly after a morale-boosting derby draw the weekend previous, with a loss against the Caley Jags stung for Dundee and Hamilton.

And the 25-year-old is determined to put that right as soon as possible with three points when third-placed Ayr United come to town on Saturday.

The former Hearts man added: “It was really disappointing off the back of a good run of games and it just wasn’t acceptable.

“We started sloppy and it just continued throughout. It wasn’t a nice one on Saturday.

“In the derby, in the second half in particular, I thought the boys were magnificent and then you’re looking for the same as that against Inverness on Saturday but we started off poorly and that just continued throughout the game.

“We knew what they were all about, they’re sitting second in the league and they’re a good side.

“They were a team we had to beat but we’ll sit down and watch the game and we’ll see where we went wrong.

“We’ve got to rectify that in the next game looking forward.

“We just need to get back to the second half of the derby, that’s the performance we’re capable of and we’ve got a right good team in that dressing-room – it’s just about getting that consistency and kicking on from there.

“Everybody out there on the pitch knows how good we are individually so it’s one of those ones where we are frustrated.

“We need to assess the game and look to see where we can improve.

“Going forward, we need to get the three points against Ayr.”

And Hamilton knows they need to get the fans back on side after many voiced their displeasure on Saturday.

“It’s not nice and you can feel and understand the supporters’ frustration.

“They’re entitled to their opinion, quite rightly so because they support the team.

“They want the highest possible achievement for Dundee and likewise so do we, so when things aren’t working out as we’d like they’re going to be frustrated.

“We’ve got to do it for them as well as ourselves.”