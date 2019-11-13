Dee midfield man Jamie Ness on road back

Dundee’s Jamie Ness continued his return to full fitness as the Dark Blues met St Johnstone in a bounce game yesterday.

The midfielder completed his first 90 minutes since injuring his ankle in the Tunnock’s Caramel Wafer Challenge Cup defeat to Elgin City at the start of September.

It’s been a lengthy comeback for the former Rangers and Stoke man but getting more game time under his belt should see the 28-year-old in line for a start next weekend.

The Dark Blues have a 10-day wait before they are back in action as they head north to face fourth-placed Inverness Caley Thistle in a key Championship test following their derby defeat last Friday.

To listen to the Tele’s football podcast – Twa Teams One Street – download from Apple Podcasts or Spotify, or head to thetele.co.uk

And having the 28-year-old back available for a start is a boost for Dens gaffer James McPake as he looks to lift his side.

After picking up the knock in a hefty tackle in the first half against League Two Elgin two months ago, Ness has had to be patient to make his return.

Bruising on the ankle bone took its time to clear up and saw the 28-year-old miss six matches for Dundee.

However, he did come off the bench late on in the 3-0 win at Alloa Athletic two weeks ago before once more coming on as a sub against Morton a week past Friday, this time to great effect as he netted the winner in a 2-1 victory – dedicating the goal to his newborn son David.

That was his first goal in Scottish football since scoring in a Rangers win over Dundee United back in 2012.

Dee boss James McPake will hope to be able to call on Ness for the first team soon.