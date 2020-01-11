Dundee looking for winger to ease load on Declan McDaid after picking up muscle problem

Dundee are in the market for a winger this month to ease the load on Declan McDaid.

The former Ayr United man has made an impact for the Dark Blues since signing in the summer and is in the squad to face his old side today.

He was an ever-present up until picking up a muscle problem in the 4-3 win over Dunfermline on December 14 and has missed the last three matches.

Asked whether that absence has highlighted the need to add to his options out wide, Dundee boss James McPake replied: “Yes, that’s part of what we are looking at going forward.

“Declan’s back and has trained very well. He’ll certainly be involved today.

“We’ve missed him a lot. He’s dynamic and has been a real threat.

“That’s not been a surprise because we knew what he’d bring.

“He’s kick-started his career again after showing a lot of potential when he was young.

“He did very well at Ayr and we brought him here. He’s great to work with, always trying to get better, and we’re delighted to have him back.”

McDaid’s absence has been compounded by an injury to young loanee Josh McPake from Rangers.

Dens boss James admits it’s been unfortunate timing for the highly-rated youngster as he’s had to bide his time in trying to make an impact during his temporary spell.

That deal comes to an end on Monday and it’s unclear yet whether that’ll be extended until the end of the season.

James said: “His loan is up on the January 13 and we’ll be having a conversation with Rangers.

“The timing of his injury has been unfortunate. If Josh had been fit he’d have got starts, with Declan’s injury.

“That would have been a natural one. It was hard to put Josh in when Declan was doing so well.

“Andrew Nelson had done well in that role and he’s out so Josh would have certainly been starting some games.”

Ahead of today’s clash with Ayr, the Dens boss insists there will be no hangover from last week’s disappointment at home to Inverness.

“That’s out of our heads,” he added.

“We’ve worked hard this week and we need to be much better or we’ll give ourselves no chance in the game.”