Dee kid Fin Robertson never far from thoughts

Dundee boss James McPake insists young midfielder Fin Robertson is never far from his thoughts when picking a team.

The Dee kid, who turned 17 on Tuesday, has not played since the 3-1 defeat to Partick in October and not started since September.

However, Dark Blues boss James says it’s always tough leaving him out.

“When you watch him it’s hard to believe he’s only just turned 17,” he said.

“He played in the bounce game against St Johnstone on Tuesday and was magnificent as well.

“He’s never a million miles, not even 10 yards away from my thoughts when it comes to my team selection.”

James is also pleased to see Robertson learning from experienced midfielders at the club like Graham Dorrans and Jamie Ness.

He added: “It’s great for me because I can sit back and watch him. He goes to them and you don’t see young players doing that much.

“Normally you’ll see a senior player going to a young player and giving them advice but Fin will go to them.

“That’s great for me because I don’t need to coach it, Graham Dorrans knows a lot more about where Finlay should be on the pitch than me.

“That’s not me talking myself down, that’s just the fact Graham’s played 150 times in the Premier League in England.

“He was like that at 14 and he’s still the same. He’s just disappointed he’s not been playing but he will still play a big part this season.

“You pull him in and tell him you’re leaving him out and he just can’t believe he’s made 13 appearances already.

“You’re expecting him to have a go at you but he’s that humble and is just a great young kid that wants to learn. There’s not many like that I’ve seen.”