Dundee grapplers scrap and hold their way to success in Glasgow

A host of Dundonian grapplers were in action at Scotland’s premier invite-only mixed martial arts showcase.

The fifth instalment of the Scottish Grappling Invitational (SGI) took place in Glasgow last month.

The event – which showcases the country’s top talents from the worlds of Brazilian jiu-jitsu (BJJ), submission wrestling and other grappling-based sports – sees competitors matched for singles matches in a submission-only format.

For the first time, SGI also featured a seven-team ‘square go’ elimination tournament – with teams of five taking on each other in a straight elimination system.

The submission-only format sees competitors face off in a longer match than traditional competitions, with no positional points – meaning the only way to win is to force an opponent to tap out.

In the event of a tie, judges choose a winner based on submission attempts.

Making his SGI debut, Dundee’s Adam Hill took on Lewis Cunningham in an -85kg no gi bout – coming away with a decisive victory via guillotine choke.

The 27-year-old remains undefeated in submission-only competition, having previously won at the North East Grappling Invitational – a similar invitational show based in England.

Hill, who recently made the move to the illustrious Higher Level MMA in Bathgate, training alongside UFC fighters Stevie Ray and Danny Henry, credited head coach James Doolan, jiu-jitsu coach Danny Gray and his team-mates for his latest success.

Fresh off a Cage Warriors world title bid, Dundee MMA star Scott Malone lined up alongside Dundee club-mates and coach Fenrir Thorvaldsen in a bid to be crowned the country’s top team.

In a tough quarter-final draw, the Dundee team faced off against the west coast based Marcos Nardini BJJ (MNBJJ) – who would go on to win the competition.

Unfortunately, the King Street outfit fell short and were eliminated.

Also taking to the mats for an -85kg no gi bout was Origin BJJ Dundee’s Patrick Rowan, who lost in a valiant effort to Jamie Harvey, representing Edinburgh-based Checkmat, via knee-bar.

It comes just weeks after Rowan was crowned British Champion – which led to him being promoted to blue belt.

Another competitor from the Dundee MMA gym was Lewis Pennie – who was submitted in a fan-friendly -60kg contest against SMAC’s Kevin Read.

However, the night wasn’t over for Pennie, he then took to the mats against Stevie Waye of Hipout BJJ in Stirling for an exhibition fight after the seasoned grappler’s original opponent failed to appear.

Origin BJJ Dundee’s Sean Middleton was also in action in a losing effort against another SMAC fighter in Barry Munro in a -65kg gi match.

The popularity of grappling, in particular BJJ, has gone through the roof thanks to the rise of the UFC and mixed martial arts.

Traditionally Brazilian jiu-jitsu was fought in a gi or kimono. However, in recent times, a more MMA-based no gi style has also emerged to become widespread.